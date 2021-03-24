Pier Capital LLC Buys Shares of 300,620 Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,006,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,564,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Personalis by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 215,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Personalis by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $30,204.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $98,517.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,943 shares of company stock worth $205,351 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. 30,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,837. The company has a market cap of $994.91 million, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

