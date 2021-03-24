PhoenixDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $4.95 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 43% higher against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $4.95 million and $276,033.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.47 or 0.00467653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00062362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.58 or 0.00149263 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.62 or 0.00786529 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00051591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00075266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000512 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

