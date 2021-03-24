Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Cap Reaches $1.49 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $62.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,934.29 or 1.00166267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00033679 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.54 or 0.00372963 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00284039 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.90 or 0.00659887 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00077855 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,183,712 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

