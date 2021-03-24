Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 2,727 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 43,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,739. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

