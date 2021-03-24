Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,253,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after buying an additional 54,553 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 145,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,785. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

