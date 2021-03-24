Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

IUSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.81. 5,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,488. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13.

