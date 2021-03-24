Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.19. 12,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,897. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.36. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $96.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

