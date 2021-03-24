Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Insider Terrie Curran Sells 11,513 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $498,743.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,513 shares in the company, valued at $498,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PHAT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.