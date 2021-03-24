P&F Industries (PFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) will announce its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PFIN stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. P&F Industries has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, major shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 347,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Diamond A. Partners, L.P. sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $27,382.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,520.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,124 shares of company stock worth $425,888 over the last three months. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

