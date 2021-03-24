Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $146.71 million and approximately $20.16 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for about $6.73 or 0.00012271 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00468341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00062671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00150555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.66 or 0.00808804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00051572 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

