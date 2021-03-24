Performance Food Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,703 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,586% compared to the average daily volume of 101 put options.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.
Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.