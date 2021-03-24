Performance Food Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,703 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,586% compared to the average daily volume of 101 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

