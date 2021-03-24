PEPS Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $669.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $166,664.28 and $669.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002186 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005386 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.03 or 0.00185368 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,313,451 coins and its circulating supply is 44,064,849 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

