Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 248,706 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,294,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $3,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PAG. Stephens upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

PAG stock opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

