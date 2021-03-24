Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 927,467 shares of company stock valued at $192,353,049. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $190.60 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.66 and a 200-day moving average of $177.80. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.08 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

