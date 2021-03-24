Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $101,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AON by 8.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 103.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.15.

NYSE AON opened at $223.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $150.25 and a 12-month high of $235.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.71.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

