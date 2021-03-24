Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 794 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 190.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,249,000 after buying an additional 211,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Allakos by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allakos by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Allakos by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Allakos by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLK opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.50. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.89 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLK shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allakos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

In related news, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $552,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $2,455,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $31,059,094 in the last 90 days. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

