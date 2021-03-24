Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,026 Shares of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) by 119.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,026 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Secoo were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Secoo by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,011,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 328,518 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Secoo by 45.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Secoo in the first quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Secoo alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Secoo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:SECO opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Secoo Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.30 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.29 million during the quarter. Secoo had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.