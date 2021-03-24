Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $133,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.20.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $266.81 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.31 and a 200-day moving average of $263.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

