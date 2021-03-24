Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

