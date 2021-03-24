Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,340 Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,007,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,000,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69. Arko Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

