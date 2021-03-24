Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $7,205,720.77 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $7,205,720.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,390.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $767,555.04.

On Thursday, January 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $690,214.24.

On Monday, December 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $724,530.40.

Shares of PTON traded down $12.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.64. The stock had a trading volume of 438,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,965,827. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,497.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,206,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

