Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.19

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1885 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08.

Pearson has decreased its dividend payment by 51.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pearson has a dividend payout ratio of 80.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

Pearson stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pearson has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

A number of research firms have commented on PSO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

