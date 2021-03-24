Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 13.50 Per Share

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) announced a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 785.60 ($10.26) on Wednesday. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 768.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 652.23. The company has a market cap of £5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSON. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group cut Pearson to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

