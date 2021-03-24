PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.09% of PC Connection worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PC Connection by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PC Connection by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PC Connection by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.76. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $675.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.84 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

