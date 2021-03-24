Paytomat Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $123,045.28 and $2,807.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.49 or 0.00464827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00162109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.66 or 0.00833462 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00051153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00078615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

