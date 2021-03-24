Paxos Standard (PAX) Market Cap Achieves $777.12 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $777.12 million and $54.19 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Carry (CRE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 776,206,549 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

