Partner Communications (PTNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PTNR stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.65 million, a PE ratio of 163.80 and a beta of 0.87. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.46.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

