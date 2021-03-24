Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.76% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of PZG stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.
About Paramount Gold Nevada
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.
Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.