Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.76% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PZG stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

