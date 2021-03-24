Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.72

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.72 and traded as high as C$0.92. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 50,001 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

In other Pan Orient Energy news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,510. Insiders have bought 699,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,605 over the last quarter.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

