Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Insider Paula Dillon Acquires 10,000 Shares

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) insider Paula Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($30,049.65).

Shares of PCA opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £103.66 million and a P/E ratio of -6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.26, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Palace Capital Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 165.55 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 240.80 ($3.15). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 205.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 199.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.30%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

