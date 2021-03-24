Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Lifted to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $213.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. Research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 2,596.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,475 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.