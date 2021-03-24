Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OVV. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.08.

NYSE:OVV opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

