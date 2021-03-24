Ouroboros (OURO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,553.00

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Ouroboros has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $188,469.02 and approximately $13,553.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.66 or 0.00463670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00061297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00160070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.17 or 0.00830946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00050674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00078059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

