Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $167.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.26. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $170.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 140,509 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,697,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

