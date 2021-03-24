Origo (OGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Origo has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $1.15 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00023012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00048256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.18 or 0.00609227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00066735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00023724 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

