ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ORIC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. 281,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,466. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $563,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,599,579.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,499 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,558 in the last quarter.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

