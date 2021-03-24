ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ ORIC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. 281,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,466. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
