ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Carl L. Gordon Sells 7,673 Shares of Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $203,104.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORIC shares. Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 897,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 329,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 52,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,701 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

