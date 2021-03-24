ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Carl L. Gordon Sells 7,673 Shares of Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $203,104.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $40.81.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORIC shares. Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
