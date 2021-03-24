Oppenheimer Weighs in on Arcosa, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Arcosa in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACA. CJS Securities cut Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcosa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

NYSE ACA opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Arcosa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

