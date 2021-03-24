Oppenheimer Weighs in on Alliance Data Systems Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.62. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

NYSE:ADS opened at $105.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,489,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,430,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,320,000 after purchasing an additional 129,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

