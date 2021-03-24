Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 184.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

