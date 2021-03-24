Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 184.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Shares of LIFE stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.
