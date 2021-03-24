Oppenheimer Increases Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $130.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $120.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

