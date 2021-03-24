Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

NBSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeuBase Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NBSE opened at $7.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $183.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.41.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBSE. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

