OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,559,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 558,101 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 20.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,291,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 564,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 152.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 1,098,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $4,633,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 988,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 361,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,896.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,758,000. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.