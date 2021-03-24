Open Governance Token Hits Market Cap of $4.66 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $1.28 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00048013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.97 or 0.00609719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00066387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023768 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.