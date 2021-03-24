Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $610.84 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 22,643.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 901,445 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,879,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,871,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.