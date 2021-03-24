Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The New York Times by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The New York Times by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

