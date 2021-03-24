Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $77.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.