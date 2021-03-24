Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 165,954 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,954 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,136,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,464 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,819 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,390 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

HST opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

