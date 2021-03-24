Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

