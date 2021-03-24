Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $317,000 Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ stock opened at $164.31 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $89.39 and a 12-month high of $178.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.